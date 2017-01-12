Vucevic's season-high 30 lead Magic p...

Vucevic's season-high 30 lead Magic past Blazers, 115-109

17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 30 points and the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing streak, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-109 on Friday night. Elfrid Payton scored 19 points and hit a key 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining that gave Orlando some breathing room.

Chicago, IL

