Trade deadline fun...

Deal one: Rubio,Lavine,Shabazz,Jordan hill and a future first when available for Rajon Rondo and Jimmy B. Reasons for both sides to do this: Bulls get younger,Get to move on from Rondo,save cash to make better moves with cheaper contracts of Rubio and co,get a asset in a future pick and get players that may fit Hoibergs system a little better. Thibs does this trade for two reasons: He gets Jimmy Butler like he has always wanted and secondly he gets his stop gap Pg in Rondo until Dunn is ready.

