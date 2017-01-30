Thomas scores 41 for Celtics in 113-1...

Thomas scores 41 for Celtics in 113-109 win over Pistons

10 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to four games. Jae Crowder added 21 points and Al Horford scored 13 for Boston, which had to rally after Detroit surged midway through the fourth quarter and the teams traded the lead.

