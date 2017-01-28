Thomas scores 37 to lead Celtics past...

Thomas scores 37 to lead Celtics past Bucks in OT

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Thomas scores 37 to lead Celtics past Bucks in OT Boston outlasted Milwaukee 112-108 in overtime after squandering a 16-point second-half lead. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jDgH5j MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Thomas had 37 points, and Jae Crowder scored four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime to help the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,372,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC