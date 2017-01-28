Thomas scores 37 to lead Celtics past Bucks in OT Boston outlasted Milwaukee 112-108 in overtime after squandering a 16-point second-half lead. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jDgH5j MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Thomas had 37 points, and Jae Crowder scored four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime to help the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.

