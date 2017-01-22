The resurgence and redemption of Stanley Johnson
Stanley Johnson was widely panned as a wasted 2015 draft pick when his early season performance did not equate to his summer hype. Now, after toughing out a stretch of insecurity and inconsistency, Johnson is showing himself to be the strong player Stan Van Gundy envisioned he'd be for the Detroit Pistons.
