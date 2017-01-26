The Chrome Thread: Political OT Edition.

The Chrome Thread: Political OT Edition.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Detroit Bad Boys

In the comments section of this post, please provide your opinions, philosophies, facts, alternative facts, dissonance, vigor, and general comment-ness to all things geo-political, be they family, local neighborhood, municipal, county, state/province, and/or national/federal level! Here's the framework to at least provide a focus on what a lot of people believe is the current and forward dissonance: * - I fuck myself daily, so I can handle that heat :D So let the accusations, insinuations, sarcasm, direct glass cases of emotion, and everything else fly!** So, no matter what... Namaste . And have yourself as merry and at least okay of a day as you possibly can.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC