Teague, George help Pacers hold off Pelicans 98-95

Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young dunks against New Orleans Pelicans' Terrence Jones during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana Pacers' Paul George is defended by New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.