Stanley Johnson shows confidence and patience with his offense in LA

Sticking with the good vibes from Sunday's victory in Los Angeles over the Lakers , I'd like to highlight Stanley Johnson's improved play as of late, which has been reason for many of us not to bang our heads in *all the way* and call this season anything but salvageable. Yes, let's keep a clear head if we can- because as some have mentioned in the comments, right now only three games separate Detroit from the fifth seed and only five and a half games separate Detroit from the Atlanta Hawks at the fourth seed.

