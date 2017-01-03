Saturday's Pistons-Blazers game postponed due to ice and snow, moved to Sunday
Saturday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center in Portland has been postponed to Sunday because of "potential severe weather conditions," the league has announced . The Portland Trail Blazers and the NBA have announced postponement of this weekend's home game versus the Detroit Pistons from tonight to Sunday at 6 p.m. Local weather forecasts calling for dangerous levels of ice and snow in Oregon and Southwest Washington led to the postponement decision.
