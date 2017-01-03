Rockets extend streak to 7 with 100-9...

Rockets extend streak to 7 with 100-93 win over Magic

12 hrs ago

Ryan Anderson had 19 points, all in the second half, and Eric Gordon scored 17 off the bench as the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to seven games with a 100-93 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. In a game that was close throughout, Anderson led five Rockets players in double figures.

Chicago, IL

