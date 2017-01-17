Reliving 1976 Rutgers basketball Fina...

Reliving 1976 Rutgers basketball Final Four season | 10 things to know from BTN special

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

All of it came through Monday night during a one-hour profile of the team on Big Ten Network's "Big Ten Elite" program. Here are 10 takeaways from watching the show that might be informative to the younger generation fan and bring back warm memories for those who remember watching the season as it unfolded with a 31-0 start and a trip to the Final Four: 1. Keeping score: In an era with no 3-pointer, no shot clock and a NCAA ban on dunking until the following season, Rutgers scored 90 points or more 25 times, including 100 or more 11 times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC