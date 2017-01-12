Preview: Pistons at Lakers

The Detroit Pistons will try to end their longest road trip of the season on a winning note when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday for a matchup between teams looking to snap three-game slides. The Pistons opened their five-game trek with a dramatic double-overtime win at Portland but have offered little resistance ever since, dropping three in a row by an average of 19.7 points.

