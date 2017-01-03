Preview: Bucks vs. Knicks Part II: Bright Lights, Big City

Editor's note: Authoring this preview in his Brew Hoop debut is Dylan Paris, fellow Buck fan and brother of our very own Adam Paris. We could use some more sibling rivalry around these parts; welcome Dylan! An impressive comeback lifted the Milwaukee Bucks over the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday 105-104, who now return home looking to get their fourth straight victory in a rematch with the Knicks in the World's Second-Most Famous Arena, the BMO Harris Bradley Center .

