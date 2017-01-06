Porzingis ready to return for Knicks

Porzingis ready to return for Knicks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Kristaps Porzingis tested his sore left achilles and said he will play Friday night as the Knicks take on the Bucks Porzingis ready to return for Knicks Kristaps Porzingis tested his sore left achilles and said he will play Friday night as the Knicks take on the Bucks Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2i1npkW Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith, left, and forward Jon Leuer, right, guard New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 105-102.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,699,663

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC