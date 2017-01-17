Porzingis could start at center, pushing Noah to Knicks bench
The Knicks could move Kristaps Porzingis to center and Carmelo Anthony to power forward when the second-year player returns to the lineup. Jeff Hornacek already sent one of his veterans to the bench, and he hinted at another bold lineup change once Kristaps Porzingis returns.
