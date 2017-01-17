Porzingis could start at center, push...

Porzingis could start at center, pushing Noah to Knicks bench

The Knicks could move Kristaps Porzingis to center and Carmelo Anthony to power forward when the second-year player returns to the lineup. Jeff Hornacek already sent one of his veterans to the bench, and he hinted at another bold lineup change once Kristaps Porzingis returns.

