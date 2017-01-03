Portland Trail Blazers come up short ...

Portland Trail Blazers come up short against Detroit Pistons in double overtime, 125-124: Game re...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Detroit guard Kentavious-Caldwell Pope hit a three-pointer with 9.4 seconds in double overtime to send the Pistons to a wild 125-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night at the Moda Center. Allen Crabbe carried the Blazers offense early, Mason Plumlee came up just short of a triple-double and CJ McCollum provided nearly every bit of offense in the extra sessions until his final shot came up just short.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC