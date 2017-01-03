Detroit guard Kentavious-Caldwell Pope hit a three-pointer with 9.4 seconds in double overtime to send the Pistons to a wild 125-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night at the Moda Center. Allen Crabbe carried the Blazers offense early, Mason Plumlee came up just short of a triple-double and CJ McCollum provided nearly every bit of offense in the extra sessions until his final shot came up just short.

