Pistons vs. Wizards preview: A look at Washington's trio of Wall, Beal and Porter
John Wall renews his subtle rivalry with Reggie Jackson and, objectively, Wall is the much better player, but speaking on someone else's worth can bring out the best in an individual. Wall's not coming alone though, he's got some buddies in Bradley Beal and Otto Porter that should be on your radar.
