Pistons vs. Hornets: Charlotte playing on a back-to-back
Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum reacts to making a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. vs. Charlotte Hornets When: 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 5 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -4 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for an open thread at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons wrap up a two-game home stand Thursday against Charlotte, their third game against the Hornets this season.
