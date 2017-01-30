Pistons vs. Celtics preview: Isaiah Thomas is small, but he's a big problem
Before the season started, the Pistons and Celtics were pegged to be the two teams in the East to settle in behind the Cavaliers and Raptors at the top of the conference. The Celtics are holding up their end of the bargain, while the Pistons are struggling to play any defense and have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league.
