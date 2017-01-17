Pistons' Stan Van Gundy shuts down Reggie Jackson-Ricky Rubio trade rumor
Last week a rumor popped up that the Pistons were considering making a blockbuster trade of sending their starting point guard, Reggie Jackson, to Minnesota for their starting point guard, Ricky Rubio. The deal didn't make much sense, especially given the kinds of assets that the Pistons gave up in order to get Jackson from OKC, and the fact that Rubio doesn't really help the issues that the Pistons have offensively.
