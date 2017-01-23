Pistons, 'punked' by another sub-.500 team, watch win streak slip away

Riding a three-game winning streak, getting back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a full, healthy and rested roster, the Detroit Pistons instead watch their momentum come to a grinding half Monday in a 109-104 loss to the Sacramento Kings at the Palace. It was just the second win the last 10 games for the Kings , who were playing their third game in four nights on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.