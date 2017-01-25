Pistons notes: Joe Dumars wants another chance in the NBA

Former Detroit Pistons players Joe Dumars, left, and Isaiah Thomas, right, smile as they embrace Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, center, during a Detroit Pistons' Bad Boys 25-year reunion halftime event on Friday, March 28, 2014 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Mich. and Jack McCloskey, who was the GM at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.