Pistons beat Blazers: McCollum's miss, Stotts' wrinkle

It was the play the Trail Blazers drew up, the shot CJ McCollum wanted and the moment the Moda Center waited for Sunday night after outlasting a 24-hour weather delay, four quarters and two thrilling overtimes. McCollum wiggled around a Mason Plumlee screen on the perimeter and charged toward the basket with only a precious few seconds and Pistons center Andre Drummond separating him and the Blazers from a breathtaking victory.

