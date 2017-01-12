Parker, Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past Heat, 116-108
Jabari Parker had 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Friday night. Antetokounmpo also had eight rebounds and six assists after being limited by illness throughout the week.
