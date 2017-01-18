NBA: Wizards notch 13th win at home i...

NBA: Wizards notch 13th win at home in a row with victory over Grizzlies, 104-101

Read more: Los Angeles Times

A vastly different team at home, the Wizards won their 13th consecutive game in Washington by edging the Memphis Grizzlies , 104-101, on Wednesday behind two late layups from John Wall , who finished with 25 points and 13 assists. The Wizards are just 4-13 on the road but now 18-6 at home, where they've compiled their longest winning streak since a 15-game run in the 1988-89 season.

Chicago, IL

