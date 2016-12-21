NBA roundup: Tim Hardaway Jr. leads Hawks past Spurs in overtime
Tim Hardaway Jr. made a tying three-point basket with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation and scored nine points in overtime, including the go-ahead free throw, to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 114-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. Hardaway made the first of two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining in overtime for a 113-112 lead.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
