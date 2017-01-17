Magic to lose Jodie Meeks for 4-6 weeks due to thumb injury
Orlando Magic guard Jodie Meeks left Wednesday's game in New Orleans due to an apparent injury to his shooting hand, and he did not return. Meeks suffered the injury attempting to steal the ball from Anthony Davis ; Davis's knee happened to hit Meeks' hand as he was reaching for the basketball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Pinstripe Post.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC