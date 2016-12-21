Magic roll to 115-103 win, hand Knick...

Magic roll to 115-103 win, hand Knicks 5th straight loss

Read more: Click Orlando

Jodie Meeks scored a season-high 23 points, Serge Ibaka and Aaron Gordon each had 22 and the Orlando Magic rolled to a 115-103 victory Monday night over the New York Knicks, who lost their fifth straight game. Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds and fellow reserve Elfrid Payton added 13 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who were routed in their previous two games but totally turned things around against a Knicks team that played without Kristaps Porzingis or much defensive intensity.

