Magic at Wolves: Finish the Homestand

The Magic have struggled to a 19-30 record so far this season, though are coming off a one point win in Toronto last night that has to stand as one of their best of the campaign. Overall, however, things have not gone well for the Magic after heavy investments in the off-season, when they re-signed Evan Fournier , signed Bismack Biyombo , and traded for Serge Ibaka .

