Long Island Nets acquire R.J. Hunter
The Long Island Nets have acquired the D-League rights to R.J. Hunter, the 6'5" Georgia State sharpshooter who has fallen short in NBA stints with the Celtics and Bulls. Hunter was waived by Chicago on December 29. Hunter, now 23, was taken by Boston with 28th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after leading Georgia State to a stunning upset of Baylor in the NCAA tournament and setting various scoring records at the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC