Long Island Nets acquire R.J. Hunter

The Long Island Nets have acquired the D-League rights to R.J. Hunter, the 6'5" Georgia State sharpshooter who has fallen short in NBA stints with the Celtics and Bulls. Hunter was waived by Chicago on December 29. Hunter, now 23, was taken by Boston with 28th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after leading Georgia State to a stunning upset of Baylor in the NCAA tournament and setting various scoring records at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.