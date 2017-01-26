Lee helps Knicks rally to 110-107 vic...

Lee helps Knicks rally to 110-107 victory over Hornets

Carmelo Anthony shook off some boos and a rough shooting night to score 18 points, Courtney Lee added 16 against his former team and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 110-107 on Friday night. Anthony finished 8 for 26 from the field and had just one basket in the fourth, but it was a big one, a jumper with 13 seconds left and the Knicks clinging to a two-point lead.

