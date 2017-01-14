Knicks start rough stretch without Porzingis Kristaps Porzingis will be sidelined Sunday when the Knicks begin an arduous stretch of the schedule. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iwXJwS Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith, left, and forward Jon Leuer, right, guard New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.