Knicks shot down at the buzzer

Milwaukee Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots beyond a New York Knicks' defender with Knicks' guard Brandon Jennings looking on in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Bucks defeated the Knicks 105-104 on Antetokounmpo's buzzer beater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.