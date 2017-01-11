Knicks guard Derrick Rose returns in ...

Knicks guard Derrick Rose returns in loss to 76ers: 'Felt good'

But one game after Rose didn't show up for a tilt and the team had no idea where its starting point guard was, the drama continued for the reeling? New York Knicks , who suffered what could have been their most painful loss of the season to the Philadelphia 76ers . New York lost at the buzzer for the second time in five games but this time blew a 13-point, fourth-quarter lead.

Chicago, IL

