Kings vs Pistons Preview: Shaking Off the Slump in Sacramento

As the Kings continue to gaslight their fans by playing relatively well against good teams and laying stinkers against bad teams, they'll now come face to face against with a question that has plagued them all season: can they find a way to come out and perform against a strictly mediocre team? Three games under .500 and 10th in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons come into tonight's game with talent oozing from just about every piece on their team. Lead by coach Stan Van Gundy , the Pistons will look at tonight's game as another step on the ladder of successes and another step closer to climbing their way out of the Eastern Conference cellar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.