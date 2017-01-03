Kings vs Pistons Preview: Shaking Off the Slump in Sacramento
As the Kings continue to gaslight their fans by playing relatively well against good teams and laying stinkers against bad teams, they'll now come face to face against with a question that has plagued them all season: can they find a way to come out and perform against a strictly mediocre team? Three games under .500 and 10th in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons come into tonight's game with talent oozing from just about every piece on their team. Lead by coach Stan Van Gundy , the Pistons will look at tonight's game as another step on the ladder of successes and another step closer to climbing their way out of the Eastern Conference cellar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC