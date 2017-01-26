Kings vs. Pacers: Game thread, lineups, odds, TV info and more

The Pacers were oozing energy and effort in Minnesota on Thursday night and left the Target Center with a quality road win, similar to the feeling they had ten days earlier when they left Sacramento after rallying to beat the Kings, 106-100. The Pacers now face the Kings at home on Friday night which should help diminish the impact of the bad half of a back-to-back.

