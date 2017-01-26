Kings vs. Pacers: Game thread, lineup...

Kings vs. Pacers: Game thread, lineups, odds, TV info and more

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Indy Cornrows

The Pacers were oozing energy and effort in Minnesota on Thursday night and left the Target Center with a quality road win, similar to the feeling they had ten days earlier when they left Sacramento after rallying to beat the Kings, 106-100. The Pacers now face the Kings at home on Friday night which should help diminish the impact of the bad half of a back-to-back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC