Kid Rock to perform four Detroit concerts in Little Caesars Arena grand opening
Kid Rock will perform four concerts as part of the grand opening of Little Caesars Arena, the Michigan native announced with Ilitch Holdings CEO Chris Ilitch on Thursday at the arena construction site. Detroit Red Wings Captain Henrik Zetterberg and former Detroit Piston Rick Mahorn jowned Kid Rock and Ilitch for the announcement.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
