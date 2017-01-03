Kemba Walker's special fourth quarter gave the Hornets a chance, but their defense let them down
Last night's loss to the Detroit Pistons showed both extremes of the Charlotte Hornets . Kemba Walker reminded us how good he is , but the Hornets also reminded us that being great on offense means little if the defense is up to par.
