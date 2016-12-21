Jeff Hornacek says he needs to see ma...

Jeff Hornacek says he needs to see max effort from his Knicks

Read more: New York Daily News

Entering a month the Knicks have deemed season-defining, Jeff Hornacek indicated there's a new standard for his veterans: play hard or somebody will do it for you. The coach's inspiration for his effort message to the media was Saturday's defeat to the Rockets, a hard-fought game that the Knicks attempted without Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee and, for the entire second half, Carmelo Anthony.

