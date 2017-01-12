Ice Cubea s new 3-on-3 basketball lea...

Ice Cubea s new 3-on-3 basketball league features Hall of Famers and a four-point shot

14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups and former Miami Heat guard Jason Williams are among the ex-NBA players coming out of retirement to compete in a new 3-on-3 league founded by rapper-actor Ice Cube that will feature a half-court setup and a four-point shot. Play in the eight-team BIG3 league commences this summer with the idea that the fast-flowing, freelancing format drawing on the creativity of the playground game will appeal to a younger generation of fans.

