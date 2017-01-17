Hurricane Katrina impacted Magic's D.J. Augustin
New Orleans has made significant progress rebuilding from Hurricane Katrina , but Orlando Magic point guard D.J. Augustin knows all too well that the city still has not recovered fully. Augustin grew up in the Gentilly section of New Orleans' Seventh Ward, and Katrina damaged his family's home so severely that he, his parents and two sisters could not live there anymore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC