Here's craziest clutch shot you'll see this year
Marco Belinelli is fearless, and if you didn't know that, all you need to do is watch the last 0.5 seconds of the Detroit Pistons ' 115-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. When Pistons forward Marcus Morris turned his back to Belinelli, the Hornets guard threw the inbounds pass off Morris' rear end, grabbed the ball and launched a 3-pointer.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
