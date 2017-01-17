Heat beat Bucks 109-97 to earn season-best 3rd straight win

Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe, right, drives past Miami Heat center Willie Reed during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Miami. Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives around Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.