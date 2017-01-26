Hawks beat Knicks in four-overtime marathon

The New York Knicks have discovered new ways to lose all season, and Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks put them to the ultimate test - but they met the challenge in devastating fashion. The Knicks took the Hawks to four excruciating overtime periods - just the 15th game in NBA history to go at least that far - only to miss a wide-open chance to send the game into a fifth OT.

