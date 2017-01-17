George helps Pacers rally past Kings ...

George helps Pacers rally past Kings 106-100 win

21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Paul George scored 24 points, Jeff Teague had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a big second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 106-100 on Wednesday night. Indiana trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half, and then outscored Sacramento 65-40 in the final two quarters to win for the seventh time in eight games.

