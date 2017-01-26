Dumars: Should have tore it all down ...

Dumars: Should have tore it all down when Pistons needed to rebuild

Joe Dumars officially broke his silence in a major way, talking at length to Adrian Wojnarowski on The Vertical podcast . It's a quick reminder how chill, intelligent and down-to-earth Joe Dumars is, especially for Pistons fans still licking wounds from the disastrous end to his 15-year run as GM in Detroit.

