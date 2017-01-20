Detroit Pistons discussing Ricky Rubio-Reggie Jackson trade
The Detroit Pistons appear to be willing to switch things up with the team discussing a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves that would be headlined by Reggie Jackson to Minnesota in exchange for Ricky Rubio according to Marc Stein. It appears the Detroit Pistons are willing to move on from some of their core pieces.
