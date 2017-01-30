Despite Van Gundy's preference, 10-ma...

Despite Van Gundy's preference, 10-man rotation works for the Pistons

15 hrs ago

With the Pistons as a team being healthy for the first time all year Stan Van Gundy has had the chance to go over a lot of what ailed the Pistons since December. A healthy team presents a new set of challenges, though, and SVG talked about the inherent difficulty in managing a 10-man rotation in Detroit to Keith Langlois : "The teams play 10 - and there aren't all that many of them any more - are teams that really don't have a bench guy that they want to play more than backup minutes," Van Gundy said.

Chicago, IL

