Chicago Bulls Trade Target: Stephen Zimmerman

If the Chicago Bulls can't poach Larry Nance Jr. from the Lakers in exchange for Taj Gibson, they can target another underrated big: Stephen Zimmerman of the Orlando Magic. Moving an expiring contract for older players is always a smart move if one can get a steal or an underrated player in another team's roster, waiting in the wings to break out.

