Bucks vs. Spurs Final Score: Beasley Lifts Bucks to Improbable Victory, 109-107

Clutch performances haven't been the Bucks' forte this year, so it's only natural they would come through against a top-two defense in San Antonio for a 109-107 win. In an ironic twist of fate, Manu Ginobli clanked a wide-open, game-winning three-pointer on the final play merely weeks after Mirza Teletovic missed a similar shot from the opposite corner against the Spurs for a potential Bucks win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.